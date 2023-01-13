Claudia Jean Condit

Claudia Jean Condit June 26, 1948 - January 09, 2023 Claudia Jean Condit, age 74, died on January 9, 2023. Claudia was born June 26, 1948 in California. She was the daughter of the late Claude and Rhea Davis. She graduated from Carbondale High School and got married to her husband Ron in 1965. They settled in Grand Junction, Colorado for most of her life, where Claudia worked off and on as a Beautician. Claudia was outgoing and friendly to everyone she met, she never met a stranger. She enjoyed sewing, most crafts, and she was an avid gardener. She loved going camping and being outdoors. Claudia was preceeded in death by both of her parents and her daughter, Ronda. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Ron; her son, Mike; Granddaughters, Sascha (Rob) and Rachel (Logan); Grandson, Nick (Kacey); all three of her younger siblings; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. No memorial services are planned at this time, there will be a small celebration of life at a later date.