Clifford Britton January 4, 1934 - June 12, 2022 Clifford (Cliff) Britton, age 88, died peacefully at home June 12, 2022 of Lewy Body Dementia, after a long illness. Born January 4, 1934 in Kim, CO, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ellen Britton. Cliff graduated from Kim High School, Adams State College and San Diego State University with post-graduate work at others. He was a Professor of Mathematics at what was then Mesa State College, now Colorado Mesa University, where he taught for 32 years. An active member of First Baptist Church, he served in many capacities there over the years. Special hobbies included the beautiful cabin he built, woodworking, photography, hiking and gardening, along with many other interests. He truly treasured his family, friends and colleagues. A hard working, kind, quiet and gentle man, he was loved, trusted, respected and admired. Cliff was preceded in death by three sisters, two who died young and Hazel Britton Stratton. He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Kay; son Randy (Lynn) Britton of Grand Junction; daughter, Terri (Sean) Norris of Grand Junction; brothers Phil (Margaret) Britton of British Columbia and Larry (Vikki) Britton of Bayfield, CO; sisters Nora Like of Hutchison, KS and Lois (Charles) Rogers of Osborn, MO; and grandchildren Steven Norris and Andrea Norris of Grand Junction. Memorial services will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 3:00 at First Baptist Church, 720 Grand Avenue, Grand Junction. If you wish, and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to HopeWest, 3090 North 12th Street, Unit B, Grand Junction 81506; Colorado Mesa University Foundation, 1450 North 12th Street, Grand Junction 81501, First Baptist Church or a favorite charity.
