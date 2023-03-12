Clyde Eligio Ruble September 7, 1949 - February 28, 2023 Clyde born to Wesley P. Ruble and Lupe M. Ruble on Sept 7, 1949 in Grand Junction, CO. He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and a lifelong resident of Grand Junction, CO. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated from Grand Junction High School. Clyde served in the U.S. Army (101st Air Borne) and did 3 tours in Vietnam. He loved his fishing, hunting, animals and the outdoors, and won several awards for his art work and model cars he created at the VA Art Center. Clyde had a heart of gold and was a loving, kind and giving person. Always had a big smile and a kind word for everyone he knew or met and was willing to help anyone in need. He is survived by his wife, Cathaline Lind of Grand Junction, CO; 4 daughters, Serina Lind, Lorraine Lind, Connie (Leo) Atencio; all of Grand Junction; and Anita Paxton of Kimble, NE; and son, Terry Lind of Grand Junction, CO. As well as 15 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren all of whom absolutely adored him. And is survived by brother, Lloyd R. (Betty) Ruble of Grand Junction, CO and sister, Joann (Roger) Young of Grand Lake, CO and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley P. Ruble; mother, Lupe M. Ruble; brothers, Elmer W. Ruble and Henry P. Ruble; sisters, Genevieve F. Hudson and Roselee F. Ruble; and son, Les L. Lind.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:32:11 AM
Sunset: 06:17:18 PM
Humidity: 96%
Wind: ESE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Overcast. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:30:38 AM
Sunset: 07:18:19 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:29:05 AM
Sunset: 07:19:20 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:27:32 AM
Sunset: 07:20:21 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 86%
Sunrise: 07:25:58 AM
Sunset: 07:21:22 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in late. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:24:23 AM
Sunset: 07:22:22 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:22:49 AM
Sunset: 07:23:23 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.