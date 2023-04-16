Cole Michael Wilkinson

Cole Michael Wilkinson April 22, 1988 - April 4, 2023 It is with great love and sorrow that we announce the death of our favorite baby, Cole Michael Wilkinson. Cole was born to David and Dixie (Campbell) Wilkinson on April 22, 1988. He is survived by his parents; grandparents, Harold and Elaine O’Neal; Trela (Campbell) and husband Gerald Clark; as well as loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cole graduated from Central High School on May 17, 2006. During high school he enjoyed being in the Central High School Marching Band where he played trombone. After graduating he began working as an electrician. Cole’s most recent job was working for his friend and mentor, CW, at Peterson’s Electric. Cole was also a member of the Mesa County Response Team, a local group of citizens training to help in emergency situations where he trained in first aid, field navigation, and communications. Cole enjoyed dirt biking, music, camping, hiking, dogs, and target shooting. Over the last few years Cole spent many days hiking with his dad and their dogs while enjoying the outdoors. Cole was preceded in death by his grandfather, ML “Pete” Campbell. Please join us in celebrating Cole on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Martin Mortuary, 550 North Avenue, at 11:00 am.