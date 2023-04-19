Cole Michael Wilkinson April 22, 1988 - April 3, 2023 It is with great love and sorrow that we announce the death of our favorite baby, Cole Michael Wilkinson. Cole was born to David and Dixie (Campbell) Wilkinson on April 22, 1988. He is survived by his parents; grandparents, Harold and Elaine O’Neal; Trela (Campbell) and husband Gerald Clark; as well as loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cole graduated from Central High School on May 17, 2006. During high school he enjoyed being in the Central High School Marching Band where he played trombone. After graduating he began working as an electrician. Cole’s most recent job was working for his friend and mentor, CW, at Peterson’s Electric. Cole was also a member of the Mesa County Response Team, a local group of citizens training to help in emergency situations where he trained in first aid, field navigation, and communications. Cole enjoyed dirt biking, music, camping, hiking, dogs, and target shooting. Over the last few years Cole spent many days hiking with his dad and their dogs while enjoying the outdoors. Cole was preceded in death by his grandfather, ML “Pete” Campbell. Please join us in celebrating Cole on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Martin Mortuary, 550 North Avenue, at 11:00 am.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:33:10 AM
Sunset: 07:54:29 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Overcast. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:31:44 AM
Sunset: 07:55:27 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 06:30:20 AM
Sunset: 07:56:24 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: WNW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. NW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:57 AM
Sunset: 07:57:22 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:27:34 AM
Sunset: 07:58:19 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:26:13 AM
Sunset: 07:59:16 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:24:52 AM
Sunset: 08:00:14 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.