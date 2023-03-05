Conrad Clement Litz September 25, 1932 - February 3, 2023 Conrad Clement Litz died at home on February 3, 2023. His first career was in insurance, but his enjoyment was teaching. As a General Manager for Mutual of Omaha for over 40 years, he taught people the art of selling so that they could develop lifelong, lucrative skills. A second career was teaching at Mesa County Detention Center, grateful to be an influence in young peoples’ lives. He was a Navy veteran. Con was born in Omaha, NE on September 25, 1932 to Clement and Margaret Litz. His insurance career took him to Denver, then to Grand Junction, where he developed his love of hiking. In 1986, Con met his future wife, Rosemary Lichlyter. He became active in a recovery program that strengthened his relationship with God and deepened his dependency on Jesus for the rest of his life. He was a generous donor and served on Boards of several non-profit organizations. Con was a great dancer, excellent cook, played classical piano, had a talent for drawing and a great appreciation of art, music, travel and Cadillacs. Con is survived by his wife, Rosemary, and adult children, William Litz, Brian Litz, Karen Harrison, MaryKay Buckner of Denver, Angie Bertrand and Alan Bertrand of Grand Junction; he had 3 grandchildren. Memorial service pending. To make a donation in his honor, his favorite charity is Peer 180 Recovery Community, P.O. Box 40195, Grand Junction, CO 81504 or www.doctorswithoutborders.org
