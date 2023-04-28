Constance Ann Schmalz December 5, 1940 - April 22, 2023 Constance Ann (O’Hara) Schmalz passed away on April 22, 2023, at the age of 82. She was born and raised in California. As a young lady, she was a camp counselor in Yosemite National Park. Connie loved sports and was an exceptionally strong swimmer. She was also a horseback guide in Estes Park. Connie moved to Gunnison and attended Western State, where she met Bill, her husband of 54 years. They welcomed five children together. She sold real estate and owned her own business. Connie cared for Bill, cheered for their kids in sports, loved being with friends and family. Connie made her own place in the world as an advocate, a mother, and a friend. During the last few years, she reflected on her beautiful family, friends, and her picturesque view from her kitchen window. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and husband. Connie is survived by all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a sister, brother-in-law, cousins and many nieces and nephews. Family listing on Grand Valley Funeral Home website. Connie’s children will be having a luncheon in Connie’s honor on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Redlands Community Center in Grand Junction, CO.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:20:52 AM
Sunset: 08:03:01 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:19:36 AM
Sunset: 08:03:59 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: N @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:18:21 AM
Sunset: 08:04:56 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:17:07 AM
Sunset: 08:05:53 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:15:54 AM
Sunset: 08:06:51 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:14:43 AM
Sunset: 08:07:48 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:13:33 AM
Sunset: 08:08:45 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.