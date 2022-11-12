Coralie “Corky” Perry November 16, 1932 - November 9, 2022 Coralie Marie Kelly “Corky” Perry was born in Greeley, Colorado on November 16, 1932, the daughter of Rosalie Allard Kelly and Glen Kelly. She died in Grand Junction on November 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband of 51 years, Hugh Perry. Corky grew up in northwest Colorado, and graduated from Jackson County High School. She remained close friends with her 14 classmates for many years. She met Hugh at Western State College, and they were married in 1951. Over the years they lived in Rifle, Craig, and Hot Springs, Arkansas before settling for good in Grand Junction in 1976. Corky was very creative. She was an accomplished painter and potter; she wrote radio plays about early Colorado based on in depth research; and she could plan a fantastic party! She and Hugh travelled extensively. She especially loved Ireland and her Irish heritage. The couple had the unusual hobby of digging for bottles in old mining camps while allowing their young children to roam the woods and campgrounds of western Colorado armed only with whistles. Corky was a proud descendant of Colorado pioneers. She was a “cradle“ Episcopalian, and studied and lectured on Celtic spirituality. She served on the board of Camp Ilium, where she loved to cook for the kids. In later years, she served her community as a volunteer at the Marillac Clinic, in the Victim’s Advocate Program for the GJPD, and in arts programs at local schools. Hugh and Corky volunteered in Scotland one summer and attended a garden party hosted by the Queen Mum at Buckingham Palace in appreciation for their service. She is survived by a son, Gregg Perry (Suzanne Guion), daughters; Marcia Ford (Tim), and Jill Lawrence; grandchildren Seth Ford (Sara), Adam Ford, Katherine Smith (Dan), Patrick Lawrence (Danielle), and Evann Myhre (Alex); along with six great-grandchildren: J.D., Bennett and Collin Ford; Eliana and Adelaide Smith; and Torfinn Myhre. Funeral services will be held at St. Matthew’s Episcopal church on Sunday, November 13 at 2 pm. Rather than flowers, Corky requested that donations be sent to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ, 07078. The family would like to thank the staffs of Grand Villa, where Corky happily resided for five years, and Aspen Ridge (where she spent her last days) for their love and care. We are so very grateful to Ashley Johnson, Joellyn and Dave Hines, John and Corine Hesslink, and Sandy Thies for their devotion and support over the last few years.
