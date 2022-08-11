Cynthia Ruth Wirth January 18, 1930 - August 6, 2022 Cynthia Ruth Wirth, 92, of Willow Springs, Missouri, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 6, 2022. She was born January 18, 1930, on the home place built by Grandpa Valentine “Volley” Fuhr in Hamlet, Illinois to her good and loving parents, Ernest “Doc” and Appalonia Lona (Fuhr) Close. She was married to Jack Wirth on July 19, 1952 and to this union two children were born, Dirk and Eric Wirth. Ruth will go to her earthly rest just a mile or two from that very special home place. Ruth celebrated that through the extraordinary efforts of her nephew and family. The “homeplace” is now a thriving Century Farm. Ruth was known by many names, Ruth, Ruthie, Mom, MooMoo, and Grandma Moo. Ruth displayed the character of her biblical namesake; devoted, self-sacrificing, loyal, truthful, encourager, and always loving. She never met a stranger. Ruth graduated Aledo High School in 1948 and University of Dubuque in 1952 with the honor of “Who’s Who in American Colleges”. Ruth taught for 30 years mostly in multi-handicapped settings and instrumental in the beginning years of Special Olympics. Ruth contributed to her many home communities in AZ, CO, FL, and MO assisting to establish several churches. She traveled to all 50 states and numerous countries. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Don Close; sister, Jean Ketzle and son, Eric Wirth. Ruth is survived by her husband Jack, and one son Dirk; six grandchildren, John, Joshua, and Aaron Wirth of CO, Audrey Wirth Phelps of AK, Jasmine and Staci Wirth of AZ; one granddaughter under our wing, Dina Herrera Samuel of NC; 22 great-grandchildren; and nine great-greats. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs, Missouri.
