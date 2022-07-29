Dan Williams September 13, 1938 - July 23, 2022 Dan Williams was born on September 13, 1938, to Tom and Helen Psahoulias Williams in Grand Junction, Colorado and passed away peacefully on July 23,2022, in Glendale, Arizona. Dan attended GJHS, excelling in football and graduating in 1957. He then went to Mesa College to play football and study business. Having been the second born to a first generation Greek family, he learned early on to alongside his father and brother at the family business. After college he took over the family grocery business and in 1965 moved the business to 1st and Hill Avenue. Always the consummate “foodie” he opened Williams 7-11 Market & Deli, where he specialized in gourmet deli products, catering to the many events in the Grand Junction area. He then opened a portion for seating and made a small restaurant seating area for Mexican cuisine and deli sandwiches. He married Roberta Ingalsbe in the summer of 1968. They have two children, Dan Jr. and Stephanie. His greatest delight was to watch his children grow, always interested in the many accomplishments in their lives. In 1974 his desire to open a restaurant became a reality when he and a long-time family friend opened the Vault Restaurant in Downtown Grand Junction. In 1976 he moved the family to Phoenix, Arizona where he became the Deli and Catering Manager for the Basha’s Supermarket chain. In 1991 he opened Danny’s Grill at two golf courses in Westbrook Village in Peoria, Arizona, where his love of food and his desire to cater were realized. He made many friends while there and spent his days enjoying their company with stories, golf and card games. He loved people and was a dynamic personality, often joking and endearing all that knew and loved him. His love for Grand Junction continued until his death. He spent his retirement enjoying his grandson, cooking family dinners and keeping up with his favorite Denver Broncos and Phoenix Suns. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Williams. Survivors include his wife, Roberta; son, Dan Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Cue (Michael); grandson, Taylor; and sister, Becky Brehmer (Brad). Funeral services will be Monday, August 1, 2022, 9:00 a.m., Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1973 E. Maryland Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85260. To view live visit: https://www.facebook.com/holytrinityphx.org/ Dan Williams.
