Daniel Dean Albeyta January 9, 1930 - June 11, 2022 Daniel Dean Albeyta peacefully passed away in Wenatchee, WA, on June 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Lois Lucille Albeyta. He is survived by his daughter, Victoria (Michael) Hodge; son, Timothy (Erin) Albeyta; and grandsons, Andrew, Daniel, and Benjamin. Dean lived his 92 years to the fullest. He enjoyed an active lifestyle, including running, racquetball, and skiing. He was dedicated to his family. Dean especially cherished time with his grandsons and was proud to be an important part of their lives. As an educator, he was committed to advocating for youth from under served communities. Dean was born on the Southern Ute Reservation in Ignacio, CO, to Eutimio and Maria Victoria Abeyta. At 17 he left high school to join the Navy. After his military service, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree in education. Dean’s adult life was dedicated to service, serving our country during the Korean War and our community for over 50 years in California, Colorado, and Washington as a teacher, principal, School Board Member, and President. Dean never lost sight of his humble roots. He was recognized by the state of California for his work as an educational leader promoting model programs increasing access and opportunities for middle school students. Even after he retired, he continued his work as a mentor to other principals leading schools in under served communities, with the vision of seeing promise in all children. Dean believed “it takes the entire community working as partners to increase student achievement and guide young people to make good choices for their future.” Dean will be laid to rest on Tuesday, August 2, at 10:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, heroes.vfw.org.
