Daniel James Miller March 7, 1983 - February 24, 2023 Daniel James Miller, 39, of Grand Junction, CO, died February 24, 2023 after a courageous four and half year battle with leukemia. Daniel was born March 7, 1983 in Grand Junction, CO and grew up in Clifton, CO, graduating from Palisade High School in 2001. Daniel worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator in oil and gas pipeline construction, and as a supervisor. Daniel loved the outdoors and spent many hours hiking in the mountains looking for antlers and arrowheads, hunting for big game, and exploring new trails. He loved old cars and it brought him great joy in his last days to watch his 1967 Firebird being restored. Daniel is survived by his parents, Bob and Kathy Miller of Loma, CO; his sister Rachel Byers (Bill) and their 3 children Aslyn, Noah, and Levi of Aledo, TX; and his grandmother Wilma Gitchell of Grand Junction, CO; and other extended family both local and afar. A service honoring Daniel’s life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Daniel’s name to Grand Valley Oncology, 2596 F RD, Grand Junction, CO 81505.
