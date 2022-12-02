Darlene Danner January 28, 1929 - November 24, 2022 Darlene Danner gained her wings on Thanksgiving Day. She was a beloved wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, daughter, aunt, cousin, and friend. Darlene was heavily involved in the Rebekahs and was well known for her red hair with matching lipstick and laughter. She enjoyed celebrating holidays with her family, especially her grandsons. Darlene was born on January 28, 1929 in Kewanee, Illinois to Bettie (Phillips) Heston and Elvan Heston. She was a long-time resident of the Denver area where she worked as a Realtor for 28+ years. Darlene is survived by her daughters; Dorinda Elder (Jim) of Montrose, Cindi Danner-Weide (Gary Weide) of Westminster, grandkids; Derek Elder (Heidi) of Fruita, Bryan Elder (Shannon) of Littleton, Chad Elder (Molly) of Fort Collins, Doreen Gradert, who was like a sister, 8 great-grandkids and cousins. She is preceded in death by mom and dad, husbands: Mike Danner and Gene Pugh, cousins, aunts and uncles. Services will be held at Olinger Crown Hill Funeral Home on December 9th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arvada Rebekah Lodge #57. Her final resting place will be at Arvada Cemetery.
Chance of Rain: 81%
Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM
Sunset: 04:52:01 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: W @ 14 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:16:05 AM
Sunset: 04:51:52 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:17:01 AM
Sunset: 04:51:45 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 07:17:56 AM
Sunset: 04:51:40 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: W @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 07:18:49 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:19:42 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: W @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:20:33 AM
Sunset: 04:51:38 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Generally fair. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.