Daron Keith Hanson July 27, 1972 - August 22, 2022 Daron Keith Hanson, also know as DK and Toot, passed away on August 22, 2022. He had just turned 50. He is survived by his mother, Nicci Jenkins, stepfather Donald Jenkins; father, Aron Hanson; stepmother, Janet Hanson; sister, Nicha St. Hilaire; nephew, Jonathan Henderson; niece, Breanna St. Hilaire; great Aunt Patricia Walker; stepdaughter, Chrissy Hulslander; stepbrothers, Donnie and Richard Jenkins, beloved cousins and his best friend and companion Toby. Daron was born in Denver, Colorado and spent his life on the Western Slope. As a boy he loved school, skateboarding and snowboarding. Then hunting became his passion. He worked for Safeway while in high school and went to work for BFI as a mechanic after finishing school. At the age of 21 Daron was diagnosed with Paranoid Schizophrenia which drastically changed his future life plans. Daron lived with this disease for thirty years, always compliant and believing that eventually there would be hope through a new effective medication or treatment. Over those years the disease and the medications ravished his brain. Mind Springs Health denied taking Daron for support and therapy this last two years. Family wish to thank the staff at The Center for Mental Health in Delta and the staff at Hight Desert Assisted Living for the support and love they gave Daron and Toby. Daron was a man of integrity and honor his entire life. As he became lost in the disease, he could no longer recognize those traits in himself. He was strong, brave, kind and gentle. A big man with a bigger heart, an ornery Uncle, an amazing brother and to his parents, a hero. We know he has been made new and that “the only scars in Heaven are on the hands that hold him now.” There will be a memorial gathering for Daron at Valley Church on October 1, 2022 at 5pm.
