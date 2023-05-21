Darralee Mathews

Darralee Anne Mathews August 27, 1951 - December 22, 2022 Darralee Mathews of Palisade, CO. passed away at Hope West Hospice with her husband Richard Mathews at her side she was 71. Darralee was born on North Island US Naval Air Station, San Diego CA. to Lt. jg Darrel N. Coba and Barbara Anne Coba August 27, 1951.

She was the oldest of 3 children. The family traveled with her father's duty assignments until returning to Colorado, where Darralee began her schooling. She attended schools in Salida, Saguach, Saint Scholastica in Canyon City, graduating from Salida High School. She went on to the University of Northern CO. graduating with a degree in English in 1973.