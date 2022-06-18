Darrel Ray Chapman October 26, 1929 - June 13, 2022 Darrel Ray Chapman died on June 13, 2022 from results of COPD. My parents, Myrtle and Glen Chapman lived in Bethune, CO when my twin sister, Darlene, and I were born at home. We were tiny babies. She weighed 3 pounds and I weighed 4 pounds. An older sister, Wilda and a younger sister, Glenda, completed our family. Both sets of grand parents lived close by on good farms which they homesteaded. I learned to hunt jack rabbits for supper. I followed my grandfather Warren on his trap line. I learned to run home when I saw the terrible dust storm on the horizon. I learned to start the big iron wheeled John Deere tractor and drive it in the corn fields all day. I spent many summers on the farm with my Warren grandparents. In 1935, my family moved to Colorado Springs where I went to school and graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1949. 1950, the Korean war erupted. I enlisted in the US Air Force July of 1951. After basic training and communication school, I was deployed to Korea to the combat zone, June 1952 to June 1953. The remainder of my enlistment was spent in South Carolina manning communications sites in the field. I returned to Colorado in 1955. In 1956 I became employed by Universal CIT for 10 years, in Denver. And I married and became the father of 4 children, Jule, Sandy, Jeff and Scott. In 1992, their mother, Irene, passed away. In 1966, Ford Motor Credit Company offered me a position as a sales rep. And in 1973, I moved to Grand Junction as branch manager of the local Ford Motor Credit office. After 20 years, I retired. In 1982, I met my blue eyed lady, Sue, who I love dearly. We married May 12, 1989. And I added to my family, Sue’s 5 adult children, Stephen, Don, Kieth, Brenda and Jayne. Sue and I have had so much fun in our travels to Hawaii, Alaska, the East Coast, Europe and the Cayman Island, swimming with the sting rays and even skydiving in Moab with grandkids! We made a wonderful and inspiring trip to Brazil. We hiked the Grand Mesa and Colorado Monument as often as possible Our big wonderful family now consists of 9 adult children, 7 adult in law spouses, 30 adult grand kids and 49 great grand kids. In the year 2005, I lost my eye sight to Macular Degeneration. Thanks to the GJ VA Medical Center, I attended the Tucson Blind Rehab hospital. Coming home, I was immediately included in to the recreation program at the VA. We played golf, bowled, tossed horse shoes and played shuffle board. I was very happy to be included in the National Veterans Golden Age Games for 5 years. It was exciting to participate with thousands of disabled veterans from all 50 states. I am so very thankful for my wonderful life. I have truly loved my family, each and every one. And I have enjoyed many true friendships. I do thank God for blessings through out my entire life time.
