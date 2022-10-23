David Bennion Young September 22, 1932 - October 5, 2022 David Bennion Young died October 5 at his home in Loma Colorado. He was 90 years old. David was born in Provo Utah to Karl and Elma (Bennion) Young. He served in the army and saw combat in Korea. It was there he got serious about art - sketching during down time. David got a B.A. in art education and M.A. in art from San Jose State University and an M.F.A. from the University of Arizona. He taught in high schools, colleges and universities in Wyoming, Arizona, Utah, California and Colorado, including what was then Mesa State College. Over a lifetime of teaching and painting he has exhibited widely and received numerous awards for painting in national and regional shows. His works have been exhibited in galleries throughout the western United States and is represented in numerous private and public collections. David was married to Annette Deaton and they had four children, they divorced. He married Mary Futa and they enjoyed forty years together. David was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Snow. He is survived by his children: Dave Young of Phoenix, Arizona, Karen (Suzi) Young and Charri Sutherlin, both of La Palma, California and Stanton Young of Brooklyn, New York. He had fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. No services are planned.
