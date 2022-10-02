David G. Duff May 6, 1961 - September 7, 2022 David G. Duff (61), passed away peacefully on September 7th at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, surrounded by his loving wife of 37 years Adrienne and adoring sons Andrew (Kelli) and Evan. Dave was born May 6th, 1961, in Utica, NY to loving parents Ron and May and grew up in Buena Park, CA along with his three younger siblings - Dorothy Valencia (Fi), Dan (Denise), and Doug (Susan). Dave attended Savanna High School (‘79) where he played varsity baseball and football and was elected Senior Class President. He received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Cal State Long Beach. In his professional career, Dave excelled as an engineer due to his penchant for solving unique problems, ability to build great teams, and tireless work ethic. For the past five and half years, Dave worked for the Department of Defense as Chief Engineer for the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant where he oversaw site operations to safely destroy chemical weapons stockpiles in accordance with congressional mandates and international treaties. Prior to this, Dave worked as the VP of Engineering and Technical Development at Reynolds Polymer for 23 years where he led the design and installation of large-scale acrylic windows for zoos and aquariums around the world. His most prized projects were the AquaDom (Berlin, Germany) and the Sudbury Neutrino Observatory (Sudbury, Canada), which contributed to a Nobel Prize in Physics. Dave’s number one love in life was his wife and sons. He also had many passions, some of his favorites included coaching/watching his sons’ sports teams, cooking for family and friends, photography, traveling the world, and a good crossword puzzle. He found great joy in helping others and volunteered his time with the BOCES board at WCCC, the American Cancer Society, and as an elder at his church. Dave was a monumental figure in our lives, and we are incredibly blessed to have had such a loving husband and father. Dave will be greatly missed by family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. We will always remember him for his big smile, kindness, sense of humor, and positive outlook on life. Dave’s Celebration of Life service will be held on October 8th at 10:30am, First Presbyterian Church 3940 27 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to HopeWest Hospice Grand Junction.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:10:21 AM
Sunset: 06:56:31 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 67%
Sunrise: 07:11:18 AM
Sunset: 06:54:55 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 07:12:15 AM
Sunset: 06:53:20 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:13:13 AM
Sunset: 06:51:45 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:14:10 AM
Sunset: 06:50:11 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM
Sunset: 06:48:38 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:16:07 AM
Sunset: 06:47:05 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.