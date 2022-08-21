David John Way January 19, 1961 - August 15th, 2022 David John Way, known by many as “No Neck”, passed away unexpectedly on August 15th, 2022, at the age of 61 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Dave spent many years of his life as a dedicated golf professional for the PGA of America. He spent time at many golf courses on the Western Slope of Colorado and other states in the Western US. He spread his love of golf to many and was the PGA of Colorado West Chapter player of the year in 1999. He left the golf business in 2008 after nearly 3 decades. In his free time, he would explore and fly fish many of the rivers, creeks and streams in Colorado with his friends and family. He cared deeply for the outdoors, the water that flows through it, and the fish that he was able to catch and release. Dave was loved by many and made an impact on more. He was a loyal friend, a loving husband and father and a phenomenal teacher of the things he was passionate about. Dave is survived by his wife of 38 years: Kari (Dole), and his two sons: Riley and Marshal; his father, Norm; sister, Tracy (Kevin). He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie. A Celebration of Dave’s humor will be at Chipeta Golf Course, Grand Junction, Colorado on Sunday, September 11th from 3 pm to 9. Finger foods will be served, along with a cash bar. Come prepared to share your favorite Dave humorous stories!
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 06:31:58 AM
Sunset: 08:02:10 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 06:32:53 AM
Sunset: 08:00:48 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:33:48 AM
Sunset: 07:59:24 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:34:43 AM
Sunset: 07:58 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:35:38 AM
Sunset: 07:56:35 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:36:33 AM
Sunset: 07:55:09 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:37:27 AM
Sunset: 07:53:42 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.