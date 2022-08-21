David John Way

David John Way January 19, 1961 - August 15th, 2022 David John Way, known by many as “No Neck”, passed away unexpectedly on August 15th, 2022, at the age of 61 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Dave spent many years of his life as a dedicated golf professional for the PGA of America. He spent time at many golf courses on the Western Slope of Colorado and other states in the Western US. He spread his love of golf to many and was the PGA of Colorado West Chapter player of the year in 1999. He left the golf business in 2008 after nearly 3 decades. In his free time, he would explore and fly fish many of the rivers, creeks and streams in Colorado with his friends and family. He cared deeply for the outdoors, the water that flows through it, and the fish that he was able to catch and release. Dave was loved by many and made an impact on more. He was a loyal friend, a loving husband and father and a phenomenal teacher of the things he was passionate about. Dave is survived by his wife of 38 years: Kari (Dole), and his two sons: Riley and Marshal; his father, Norm; sister, Tracy (Kevin). He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie. A Celebration of Dave’s humor will be at Chipeta Golf Course, Grand Junction, Colorado on Sunday, September 11th from 3 pm to 9. Finger foods will be served, along with a cash bar. Come prepared to share your favorite Dave humorous stories!