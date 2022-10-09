David Joseph Marye December 8, 1935 - July 5, 2022 David Joseph Marye entered the world on December 8, 1935, to be the only son of Joseph and Carolina Marye (deceased). He peacefully exchanged this earth for his heavenly home on July 5, 2022, at the age of 86. A ceremony of his life was held July 12, 2022, and he was laid to rest in Grand Junction Memorial Gardens with many family and friends in attendance. David is survived by his beloved wife, Jan Callison Marye, of 59 years, their 3 children: Katina Mayrose (Jim), Lisa Marye (Tom), and Shane Marye (Melodie); 5 wonderful grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. David is also survived by his cherished sister, Darlene Fuller, and many other family members, all of whom were dear to him. Born and raised in Grand Junction, Colorado, David became an Eagle Scout and later graduated from GJHS. He attended Biola Bible College and subsequently served 4 years in the Armed Forces as a Navy Chief Machinist Mate to his Captain, a job he enjoyed and took pride in. His job gave him opportunities to travel the world and David loved to share stories of his years of service and what it meant to him. David was skilled and diverse vocationally. He worked in a number of industries during his lifetime, most notably as the owner of Marye Electric, 1st Choice Homes, and Tigger Construction (home building). A true mountain man, David loved hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, and snowmobiling. He was enamored with the history of the Grand Valley and surrounding area, excited when he would come upon an old abandoned cabin in the woods or various wildlife. He respected and enjoyed nature, and shared many stories of his adventures with family and friends. In his later years, David studied gold processing, which led to new adventures in the outdoors. David always welcomed a chance to visit with folks and swap stories of life and of Colorado’s beauty. The memories of David Marye live on in those who loved and knew him.
