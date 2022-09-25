David Louis Barnard February 19, 1937 - September 18, 2022 David Louis Barnard went to Heaven on September 18, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 85 years old. David was born on February 19, 1937 to Henry and Addie Barnard in Fairfax, OK. He was a long time resident of Naturita, CO. David was a Veteran that proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for Union Carbide for many years. On March 27, 1957 David married the love of his life, Betty Anne Johnson in Lebanon, MO. They celebrated 65 years together this year. Pop loved his children and grandchildren very much and will be missed. David is survived by his loving wife, Betty Anne Barnard of Naturita, CO. His son, Robert Lynn (Bernice) Barnard of Hotchkiss, CO, His son, Larry Franklin Barnard of Hotchkiss, CO. His daughter, Lori Anne Miller of Bristol, IN. His daughter, Tonya Caroline (Scott) Doyel of Craig, CO. Six Grandchildren; David William (Stacy) Barnard of Westminster, CO, Robin Lynn (TVance) Watt of Grand Junction, CO, Michael D. Kemp of Bristol, IN, Sean (Nevada) Kemp of White Pigeon, MI, Megan (Brandon) Greene of Grand Junction, CO, Jordan (Chris Wilson) Weimer of Grand Junction, CO, Nine Great-Grandchildren; Tyler (Rachel) Barnard of McPherson, KS, Sarah (Zack) Jernigan of Grand Junction, CO , Cameron (Brittany) Watt of Parachute, CO, Adoslyn (Myo) Barnard of Loveland, CO, Allyson Barnard of Westminster, CO, Kameron Kemp of White Pigeon, MI, Kathrine Kemp of Bristol, IN, Paetynn Weimer of Grand Junction, CO. Kaylie Watt of Phoenix, AZ and three Great Great Grandchildren; Knightleigh Elizabeth Barnard, Everleigh Cristine Barnard, and Genevieve Charles Barnard all of McPherson KS. And many nieces, nephews and friends. David is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Addie Barnard, Brothers, Ted Barnard and Eddie Barnard, Sisters; May Nelson, Kathy Kerns, Julia Velasquez. Granddaughter, Natoshua Nicole Weimer. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Nucla Naturita Ambulance Fund. We will have a Celebration of Life on October 15th at the Community Center at the Naturita Town Park. It will be an open house from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Holy Smokes will be catering.
