David Lynn Walker July 27, 1948 - February 22, 2023 David Lynn Walker, 74, of Russellville, Arkansas, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Russellville. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the J. Herman Humphrey Dignity Cremation Center in Russellville. The son of Douglas and Betty Jean (Turley) Walker, he was born July 27, 1948, in Dodge City, Kansas. He married Marion Gertruda (van Oudheusden) Walker, on May 27, 1972, in Thousand Oaks, California. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Terry Neil Walker. His survivors include his wife of 51 years, Marion; their four daughters: Nicolette Hunt (Chance) of Houston, Texas; Tessa Watson (Timothy) of Poulsbo, Washington; Laurel Rogers (Alex) of Russellville; and Jillian Walker of Russellville; two sons: Nathaniel Walker (Dru) of Lakewood, California; and Luke Walker of Gillette, Wyoming; thirteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; three sisters: Karen Rieck (Dan) of Milo, Iowa; Luann Johnson (Mike) of Valencia, California; Elaine Walker of Columbia Heights, Minnesota and one brother, Dale Walker (Patti) of St. George, Utah. David served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War period aboard USS Canberra and later on the USS Beaufort (ATS 2) stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Following his military career, he worked in various parts of the construction industry. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family. David was a life-long learner and inventive handyman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Internet obituary and online guestbook are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com.
