David Martin Long January 12, 1954 - November 7, 2022 David Martin Long, 68 of Collbran, Colorado passed away on November 7, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colorado. David was born January 12, 1954, to Stanley and Leona (Marguerite) Long in Collbran. He married his sweetheart Chris Skrbina, on June 26th, 1976. They raised their two sons, Joel and Scott, whom David adored on their family ranch in Collbran and spent their life ranching. He loved the Plateau Valley and never wanted to go anywhere else. David graduated from Plateau Valley High School in 1972 and attended Mesa State College, making the starting five on the basketball team as a freshman. After the sudden death of his father, he returned to the family ranch and resided in the house where he was born and raised and remained there until his passing. His passion was his family, the ranch, livestock and the good horses he rode. David leaves behind his beloved family; wife, Chris; sons, Joel (Dana) Long and Scott (Jordan) Long; sister, D’Ann (Aaron) Monger. Grandchildren; Keely, Kalob, Kenzie, Brixley, Stetson, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many special friends. David is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Long and Leona Marguerite Gibson, sister, Debbie Bubela of Texas and his best furry friend, Henry. “When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free!! Miss me a little, but not too long, and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared, miss me but let me go. For this journey we all must take, and each must go alone. It’s all a part of the Master plan, a step on the road home. When you are lonely and sick at heart, go to the friends we know and bury your sorrow in doing good deeds. Miss me, but let me go.” A celebration of life will be held May 20th, 2023, at 11 AM at the Mesa Community Center. Please come and share your memories with family and friends. If he touched your life you were changed forever. He will be missed forever and a day.
