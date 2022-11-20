David Ryan Grinsteiner June 17, 1960 - November 13, 2022 David R. Grinsteiner, 62, died suddenly on November 13, 2022 in Grand Junction, CO at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born in Bismarck, ND to Rose (Bachmeier) and Eugene Grinsteiner. He married Beverly Braun from Raleigh, ND on May 12, 2000 and moved to Grand Junction, CO in 2006. David worked with flooring and cabinetry most of his life. His latest hobby was assembling bird toys which kept him busy and out of trouble. He loved the birds, especially the hummingbirds in his yard. David is survived by his brothers and sister; Doug (Sharon) Mandan, John (Barb) Bismarck, and Della (Michael) Friesz Bismarck. Sister-in-law Vonnie Grinsteiner and also, several nieces, nephews, and several sister/brother in laws. He was preceded by his parents, Rose (Bachmeier) and Eugene Grinsteiner. His wife, Beverly (Braun) Grinsteiner and their dog, Sadie. His brother, Daniel Grinsteiner. Brother-in-laws, Jerry Schaff and Arno Braun. His father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Clare Braun. He will be deeply missed by family and friends in Bismarck-Bill and many more. Also, the friends in Grand Junction Shane and family, Dan, Gary, the members of the WCRSC gun club and many more. Memorial graveside service will be held at a later time at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Flasher, ND, so he can be laid to rest with Bev(erly). We will also be having a dinner at the Clifton VFW when David’s sister and family can join.
