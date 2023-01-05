David S. Hutchinson December 1, 1953 - December 27, 2022 David Scott Hutchinson was born on December 1, 1953 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Grand Junction, Colorado to Elmer Merle and Hildreth Aloise (Story) Hutchinson. Dave grew up in Paonia and Paradox, Colorado, where he enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and other outdoor activities. In 1973, Dave moved back to Paonia with his parents. In 1974, he moved to the Durango area to be cared for by Community Connections, assisting Dave with his living needs due to disability limitations. Dave always enjoyed coming back to Paonia to visit with family. He had many friends and loving care givers in his assisted living homes. Dave passed away in Cortez, Colorado on December 27, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his sister, Laureece (David) Turner, of Grand Junction, niece Molly, nephew Ben, their children and many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family wishes to thank Community Connections for assisting Dave in living an independent life. No services are planned.
