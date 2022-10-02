David Wayne Barker January 26, 1959 - September 23, 2022 David (Dave) Wayne Barker of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away on September 23rd at the age of 63. Dave was born in Healdsburg, California on January 26, 1959 to John LaFranchi and Ruby Rhodes (LaFranchi). At the age of 15 Dave was adopted by Billy Barker. Dave grew up in Napa, California where he attended Vintage High School. He married the love of his life, Margo, in Napa in 1978. In Dave’s younger years he was in the army for 6 years. After being discharged from the army, Dave, was a mechanic. The majority of his working years were spent working for D.T. Swiss, Bike Technology. Dave was well known and loved for being the company wheel builder and technician. Dave enjoyed spending time with bird watching, gardening, fishing, and camping, but mostly his family. Dave was a hard worker and always made sure his family was taken care of. Dave was proceeded in death by his father, John LaFranchi, his adopted Dad, Billy Barker, and his mother, Ruby Rhodes. Dave is survived by his wife, Margo, his three children; Kristine Love (Jeff), Matthew (Crystal), and Jessica Rowbotham (Derek), his eight grandchildren; Faith, Isabellea, David Alexander, Abigail, Zechariah, Hope, Abraham, and Nicodemus; his brothers; Robert Daniel (Sundee), John LaFranchi (Marie), Sisters; Debra Nolan (Mike), Dorene LaFranchi, Jonnette LaFranchi (Ronald Taylor), Alvia Stout (Allen); and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 15th at 11:00 AM at Palisade Church of the Nazarene.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:10:21 AM
Sunset: 06:56:31 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 67%
Sunrise: 07:11:18 AM
Sunset: 06:54:55 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 07:12:15 AM
Sunset: 06:53:20 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:13:13 AM
Sunset: 06:51:45 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:14:10 AM
Sunset: 06:50:11 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM
Sunset: 06:48:38 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:16:07 AM
Sunset: 06:47:05 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.