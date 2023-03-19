Dean H. Anderson October 24, 1930 - February 11, 2023 Dean H. Anderson passed away February 11, 2023 following a brief illness in Grand Junction, CO. He was born October 24, 1930 in Artesia, New Mexico to Preston and Kate Anderson. He graduated from Delta High School. Dean lived a life of service to others. He was an Air Force Medic, a telephone installer and repairman in the Durango area, but his true nature in caring for others was as a funeral director at Hood Mortuary in Durango, CO. Dean is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Verna Anderson of Grand Junction; his four children, Brian (Vickie) of Lawrence, KS, George (Gail) of Kirkland, WA, Vernon (Elaine) of Phoenix, AZ and Mary K (Marc) Wendland of Grand Junction, CO. He is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Chantal Anderson. A Celebration of Life will be held early summer 2023. Donations can be made to: HopeWest, 3090 North 12th Street, Unit B, Grand Junction, CO 81506Science Care Donation.
