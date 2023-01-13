Debra Ann Wimer- Cosentino April 26, 1964 - October 30, 2022 Debra Ann Cosentino passed away on October 30, 2022 at Amara Hospice Facility in Edinburg, Texas after a 3 year battle with cancer. She was 58 years old. Debra is survived by her husband, Jim Cosentino of McAllen, Texas; parents, Malcolm and Sharon Wimer; brother and sister-in-law, Dax and Brook Wimer; Aunts and Uncles of the Grand Junction area, Donna Hunt and Dolly Oberding being her special aunts; and several cousins. Also, survived by step sons and wives, Rick and Kristy Cosentino; Pat and Heidi Cosentino; three step grandchildren all of the Seattle, Washington area. Debra was born in Fruita, Colorado on April 26, 1964. She attended school in Grand Junction before moving to Odessa, Texas where she started her college education. She then moved to Seattle where she continued her education at the University of Washington and finished at Seattle University graduating in 1995 and then completed her master degree in psychology in 1997. Debra met Jim Cosentino while in Seattle. They moved to McAllen, Texas in 2003 and were married on February 12, 2011. Debra became a middle school teacher which she did for 9 years. She loved her students. Debra loved reading and the arts. She loved cats, having four of them. Debra and Jim enjoyed traveling to South Padre Island, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas for fun, as well as New Mexico, Washington, California and Colorado for family. They also traveled to Italy six times, they fell in love with Florence as well as other areas. Debra was a very strong person with an avid interest in education. She will be missed.
