Delbert McClure October 21, 1933 - February 21, 2023 Delbert McClure was born in 1933, to Oran and Maxine Koontz. He was affectionately called “Puff” (The Magic Dragon), for his “Mighty Roar” and passion for flying. Del began his final flight on February 21, 2023, with Lois, his wife of 56 years by his side. Delbert served honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and United States Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal. Delbert is survived by his wife, Lois, and his children, Dan McClure, Vicky Hayden (Tim), Greg McClure and Laura Riddle (Dustin), 12 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Ricky and Roger Mills. Delbert was an accomplished carpenter working in the construction industry for over 40 years. He owned and operated Delbert McClure Construction for 20 plus years, known as a respected, honest, and ethical businessman. Delbert was a skilled pilot most of his life. He flew anywhere he wanted “because he wanted to!” After retirement, he remained active in the community and volunteered as a First Responder with the Plateau Valley Fire Department. He was tough and strong willed, (you might even say stubborn) but had a sweet way of touching your heart. He had a great love of people, passion for telling stories, always had a hug ready or a helping hand. We send him off with loving memories and stories as he flies with new wings! A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. June 24, 2023, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507. Sharing of favorite Delbert stories, visiting, and Potluck with meat furnished directly following the service. Those who wish may contribute to Alzheimer’s, Partners of Mesa County, Hospice, or a place of your choice.
