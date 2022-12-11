DeNae “Dee” Theresa Farney July 14, 1943 - December 5, 2022 Dee was born DeNae Theresa Sankey in Portland, Oregon on July 14th, 1943. She passed peacefully in her home in Palisade on December 5th, 2022. She spent her childhood in Winterpark, Colorado. The family moved to Denver where she attended Parochial Elementary School. She graduated from South High School. As a teenager she met Philip Farney, her lifetime sweetheart. They married in 1961. They had two daughters together. The family moved to Palisade, Colorado in 1979. She retired from the United States Department of Agriculture. She loved snow-skiing, waterskiing, hunting, fishing, camping, family gatherings, going for walks, and playing games and cards. She also enjoyed family vacations, slot machines, taking communion to the homebound, nursing homes, and hospitals, and being an extraordinary eucharistic minister. She is survived by her husband Philip, two daughters Cheryl Moore (Darrel) and Stacie Boen. Four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her sister Joyce Tennal (Dale) and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services for DeNae will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 535 W 1st Street, Palisade, CO. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the Farney family.
