Diane Gigliotti August 26, 1951 - December 30, 2022 Diane Gigliotti of Grand Junction passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, while being cared for at the Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction. She had been ill for the past year but continued fighting until the end. Diane was born in Bridgeport, CT and grew up in Stratford, CT with her brother, Russell, and sister, Donna. She attended local schools and graduated from Bunnell High School in Stratford in 1969. She went on to graduate from Eastern Connecticut State University with a Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, in Microbiology; a Master of Science in Pathobiology from the University of Connecticut; and, a Master of Science in Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She held a variety of management and administrative positions at some of Connecticut’s highly-classified defense industries, including: UNC Naval Products, a prime supplier of nuclear reactors for US Navy submarines; and, United Technologies Inc., Sikorsky Aircraft Division, where she was involved in providing Blackhawk helicopters to the US and allied countries’ military forces. Diane left Connecticut in 1992 to join her husband, Richard, in Grand Junction where she held various positions in the community, including the Department of Energy contractor, Rust Geotech, Rocky Mountain HMO, the Mesa State College Foundation, MTR Resources and May-Investments. Her primary occupational specialty was contracts administration. She leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Dick; step-daughter Gina Barber (Daniel) and grandsons, Bentley and Alex of Connecticut; mother, Eileen Lubik of South Carolina; brother, Russ (Cindy) Lubik of New Hampshire; sister, Donna (Kevin) Falcioni of New Hampshire; nieces, Jennifer Falcioni of Florida, and Stephanie (Sean) Waite and her children, Aiden and Zoe, of Massachusetts; nephews Philip Lubik (Kati) of Utah, Christopher Lubik of Connecticut and, several aunts and cousins and numerous friends. She was predeceased by her father, Vincent W. Lubik Jr., of South Carolina and her step-daughter, Vicki Gigliotti, of Connecticut. She will be privately interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction with her immediate family in attendance. Her main avocation was gardening. Because she so liked the blossoming of trees, grass and flowers of Spring, a memorial service will be held for her then to which an invitation to attend will be offered to her relatives and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Service. Diane was a remarkable, loving and devoted wife, family member and friend. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:21 AM
Sunset: 05:04:53 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: E @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:33:22 AM
Sunset: 05:05:46 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 07:33:20 AM
Sunset: 05:06:40 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:33:17 AM
Sunset: 05:07:35 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:33:11 AM
Sunset: 05:08:32 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:33:03 AM
Sunset: 05:09:30 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:32:53 AM
Sunset: 05:10:29 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.