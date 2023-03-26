Dixie Hunt May 14, 1929 - March 15, 2023 Dixie Hunt, 93, passed away on March 15, 2023 after a brief illness. Dixie was born in Salt Lake City on May 14, 1929 to John and Inez Trinklein. She spent her early childhood in California and had many fond memories of her time spent there. After leaving California, her family moved to Colorado to pursue fruit farming, first in the Paonia area and later in the east end of the Grand Valley. Immediately after her high school years in Grand Junction, she met and soon married Charles “Charlie” Hunt. They set out to build a life together and soon had the first of three children. Dixie and Charlie went on to be married for 56 years. For over 40 of those years they lived in the Orchard Mesa area, and eventually went on to purchase the Orchard Mesa Laundromat, which they owned from 1970 until 1986. They thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors of Western Colorado, spending many weekends and vacations fishing, jeeping, and camping. In later years, they traveled extensively in their motorhome, often taking kids and grandkids with them. Favorite destinations included Ouray, Glenwood Springs, and Las Vegas, but they occasionally took longer trips throughout the West. Dixie was an avid card player and played in bridge clubs for many years. In addition to bridge she enjoyed playing games with her family, including dominos, spades, and other card games. Dixie always had a sharp mind and fiercely loved her family. She will be missed. She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl and Rhonda (Mark), both of Grand Junction, CO; a brother, Marvin (Ella), of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; and her son, David. Private family graveside services were immediately held.
