Dolly Luella Votruba February 8, 1936 - February 25, 2022 Dolly was born February 8, 1936 in Eli, NE the 4th of 8 children to Frank LeRoy Mapes and Josephine Adeline (Taylor) Mapes. She spent her childhood in Nebraska. In 1952 she married Delbert William Votruba in Eli, they spent the first years of their marriage in Nebraska and South Dakota, in 1964 they moved to Grand Junction, CO where she lived until her death. In 1967 she went to work for Dixon, Inc which later became Ametek/Dixon, she started on the line and was shipping supervisor when she retired in 1999. Dolly was a wonderful mother and grandmother, always making time for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had many hobbies reading, gardening, crocheting, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, square dancing, cooking, and in her later years she enjoyed riding ATVs with her oldest son. Dolly is survived by her sons William “Bill” (Linda) Votruba, Grand Junction, CO, Michael (Amy) Votruba, Pine Bluffs, WY, Edward “Ed” (Elaine) Votruba, Pine, AZ, Marcus (Belinda) Votruba, Leigh, NB, and her daughter Joella (JR) Murphy Tucson, AZ. 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. 4 brothers Delmar Mapes, Austin, TX, Jim (Ann) Mapes, Hemingford, NE, Norman (Betty) Mapes, Merriman, NE, Darold (Marty) Mapes, Ankeny, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Delbert Votruba, her son Roger Votruba, her parents Frank and Josephine Mapes, her sister Nettie May Young, her brothers Dale and Sherman Eugene Mapes. There will be a Celebration of Life for Dolly on Friday June 17, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at The Redlands Community Center 2463 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507. Everyone who knew this remarkable woman is invited to attend.
