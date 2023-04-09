Dolores A. Herrera November 28, 1955 - March 27, 2023 Dolores passed away on March 27, 2023 in Hospice, surrounded by her family. Dolores was born on November 28, 1955 to Joe and Sally Gallegos of Grand Junction, CO. She was married to Robert Herrera for 51 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, a loving grandma and great grandma. Dolores worked as a unit coordinator/patient care assistant at Saint Mary’s Hospital for over 20 years before retiring. She spent her last years with her family. Dolores loved the mountains, camping, fishing, hunting and relaxing with her family. She enjoyed gambling, reading and watching movies. Dolores is preceded in death by her husband Robert Herrera; parents, Joe and Sally Gallegos; and brother Joe Gallegos, Jr. Dolores is survived by her son Robert “Rob” (Margaret) Herrera and daughter Stacy Carothers. Grandchildren and great-grand babies; Jacob and Zoey Herrera and their children Paisley and Koe; Caleb and Lucas Herrera; Destiny and Chandler Bobbitt and their son Cash; Taniqua Herrera and her daughter Ava; Kiana Herrera (Juztin Morales) and their children Milan, Noah and Ezra; and Ieshah Ausborne. Her brother, Marvin Gallegos; sisters, Linda Stack, Jeanne Gallegos-Waters, Darlene Damiani, Jessica Seufert, and Lesa Pinkerton; and niece, Randi Wilson. A Celebration of Dolores’s life will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10am. A graveside prayer will follow in Orchard Mesa Cemetery.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:48:05 AM
Sunset: 07:44:58 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:46:33 AM
Sunset: 07:45:56 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: ENE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:45:02 AM
Sunset: 07:46:53 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: E @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:43:31 AM
Sunset: 07:47:51 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:42:01 AM
Sunset: 07:48:49 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: S @ 18 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:40:31 AM
Sunset: 07:49:47 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: S @ 18 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:39:02 AM
Sunset: 07:50:44 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.