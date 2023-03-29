Dolores Marie Downey April 3, 1935 - March 22, 2023 Dee Downey passed away at HopeWest on March 22, 2023, at the age of 87. Dee was born to Rex and Marie White on April 3, 1935. She married Hubbert Shoffner Jr. and later divorced. She married Roy Downey on December 1, 1955, in Fruita, Colorado. Dee graduated from Fruita Union High School. As a teenager she packed peaches. She worked for Ma Bell until she married Roy. She held a variety of other jobs. Dee enjoyed traveling, she and Roy visited all 50 states; she also traveled abroad. Dee volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at the Fruita Thrift Shop. Dee enjoyed thrift store shopping, gardening, reading and visiting her family and friends. Dee is survived by her daughter, Linda Brackelsberg; son, LaVerne Downey and his wife, Doris; daughter, Cindy Downey-Day and her husband, Mark; son, Ken Downey and his wife, Bonnie; 8 grandchildren, Eric Downey and Michael Mattivi, Cory Brackelsberg, Mindy Brackelsberg, Josh Brackelsberg, LeeAnn Downey and Brian Wiley; Chantill Garn and her husband, Dan; Ben Downey and his wife Kori; Cassie Downey-Roscoe and her husband, Marshall; 5 great grandchildren, Connor Murphy, Caleb Garn, EmaMarie Garn, Kennedy Downey, Constance(CJ) Downey. Dee is also survived by her sister, Bernadine Sherman and her husband, Al; her brother, Leroy Foree and his wife Bonnie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents; her dad, Howard Foree; her brother, Donnie; sister, Jean; sister, Pat and her daughter Brenda. The family would like to thank Grand Villa for providing a comfortable home and caring staff during her stay and to HopeWest for the dignity, compassion and care given Dee and her family during her final hours. No services are planned. In her honor, take time to stop and smell the roses and hug your loved ones often.
