Dominic Martellaro Jr. October 27, 1948 - February 17, 2023 Dominic Martellaro was born October 27, 1948, in Salida Colorado to Dominic and Pearl Martellaro. He graduated from Salida High School before he began his six-year journey with the U.S Navy. Dominic spent most of his time in Colorado, spreading love to his friends, family, friends and attending his LDS church. He enjoyed the Cribbage club at the brass rail with John and the rest of his cribbage pals, as well as watching his team, the Denver broncos. Dominic also adored bird watching, making sure he never left the house without his binoculars. Dominic worked hard all his life, ending with 25 years at Schauenburg Flaxadux Corporation, making lifelong friends, Bill Blocher, Linda and Chuck Torline. He also shared a beautiful relationship with his dog Toby, who loved waking him up every morning. Dominic spent three years going to a clinical study every four weeks in Salt Lake City at Huntsman hospital with Dr. Ami Patel. He also saw Dr. Kristina Goutsouliak and the great staff at Grand Valley Oncology. We thank all the wonderful people who showed Dominic the love and respect he deserved. However, after after a valiant fight, leukemia took him. He is survived by his wife, Barbra of 50 years as of June 3, 2022; his mother, Pearl of Salida; his brother, Gary (Janice); his sister, Sandra (Morris), Christensen and family; Betty Martellaro of Salida; Aunt Carol and uncle Bill Knifer of Colona, CO; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to send our thanks to our wonderful card playing family in Delta- Aunt Anna, Debbie, Carolyn and Patience. We always laughed, ate good food, and shared family memories. We also thank Mike Caroline Houser in Ft. Collins, CO and family, as well as Dominic’s brother-in-law Ed O’Connor in New York. We love you all. Services will be planned for a future date.
