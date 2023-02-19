Donald Arthur Lester August 30, 1931 - February 11, 2023 Don was born in Burns, Wyoming. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dora May Lester. He is survived by his son, David Lester; and daughters Debbie Reno and Denise Ludeman. He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. His family lived in California for a time where he worked with his father A. C. Lester dairy farming. He later moved to Greeley, Colorado where he helped with the family’s nursing home business. He began attending Colorado State College where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and later his Master of Arts. Upon graduation he began teaching school at Ft. Lupton, then in 1962 he was offered a position in California at the Rowland Heights, and La Puente school districts, where he taught for 20 years. While in California, he and Dora taught Sunday School and Junior church, later becoming Sunday School Superintendent at La Puente Nazarene Church. Together they worked tirelessly for a number of years in many child evangelism roles. Moving back to Colorado in the early ’90s he again began teaching at New Horizon’s, Bookcliff and Cornerstone Christian schools. Finally retiring from teaching at age 70 he began helping and praying for many in the community. He was a member of the Fellowship Church, and later Canyon View Vineyard, where he and Dora attended for many years. He was a true Warrior for Christ to his last day! He has 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren. Services will be February 28, 2023 at 10 am at Canyon View Vineyard Church Chapel, 736 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction Colorado. Graveside Military service to follow 1 pm. At Western Slope Veterans Park, 2830 Riverside Pkwy. In lieu of flowers, donations to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Western Colorado at CEF of Colorado Inc.-West Chapter, PO Box 1872, Grand Junction, CO. 81502.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:02:04 AM
Sunset: 05:54:45 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: SSE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:00:48 AM
Sunset: 05:55:53 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:59:31 AM
Sunset: 05:57 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 52%
Sunrise: 06:58:13 AM
Sunset: 05:58:08 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 06:56:54 AM
Sunset: 05:59:14 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:55:33 AM
Sunset: 06:00:21 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 06:54:12 AM
Sunset: 06:01:27 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Scattered snow flurries and snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.