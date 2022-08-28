Donald Blair Peak January 25, 1932 - July 31, 2022 Donald Blair (Bunky) Peak was born on January 25, 1932, in Rigby, Idaho, to John and Emma (Klinger) Peak. His first years of his life were spent living with his parents in a railroad box car between Green River, Utah and Fruita, Colorado, while his dad worked on the railroad construction gang. He attended school in Dragerton, Utah. He started his coal mining career for United States Steel on September 11, 1950, at the Horse Canyon Mine. On September 19, 1951, he married Shirley Cartwright in Dragerton, Utah. They had been married 60 years when she passed in November 2011. In January of 1952, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, having served as a put-2 during the Korean conflict, spending his time in Germany. He was honorably discharged in December 1953. At that time he returned to work at the Horse Canyon Mine until a layoff in 1963. At that time he moved his wife and four daughters to Gilman, Colorado, where he went to work at the New Jersey Zinc Mine. In 1966 the family moved to Paonia, Colorado, where he went to work at the U.S. Steel Mine in Somerset, Colorado, where he finished his mining career. He was a proud member of the United Mine Workers and the American Legion. Don passed away July 31, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colorado, where he had resided since 2018 with his daughter, Barbara. He was surrounded by his loving family when he passed. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, but most of all his family. Anybody that knew him knew when you asked him how he was, he replied, “drinking beer and chasin’ women.” He is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Ted) Pierce of Grand Junction, Donna Ross of Grand Junction, Cindy Ungaro (Dave Stewart) of Paonia, and Stephanie (Greg) Sipe of Cedaredge; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Jeff) Walters, Amber (Blair) Elsberry, Heather (Bryan) Johnson, Christen (Jared) Lester, Tyler(Michelle) Ross, Tanner (Lizzie) Ross, Jessica (Cameron) Rountree; sixteen great grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild; one brother; and one sister. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; one brother; one sister; and one grandson, Justin. Internment with his wife, Shirley, for eternity will be September 1, 2022, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, Colorado, at 1:00 p.m.
