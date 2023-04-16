Donald James Milne November 4, 1930 - August 16, 2022 Barbara Jean Milne March 7, 1933 - April 8, 2023 Don and Barbara met as young teens when Don was working at Ralph’s Grocery Store as a box boy in Santa Monica, CA. They were married on December 15, 1950, before Don was drafted into the Army and shipped off to Korea in February 1951. Upon his return, Don and Barbara bought their first home in Hawthorne, CA and started their family shortly after that. Don worked as a plumber/estimator for 26 years and Barbara was a homemaker. Don retired from plumbing, and they moved to Glenwood Springs where they purchased The Hideout Cabins and Campground in 1979. Five years later, they officially retired and moved to Grand Junction and then to Fruita. The family spent many years camping, and Don loved to hunt with his oldest, Vicki and motorcycle racing with his youngest, Christy. Both Don and Barbara enjoyed touring on their Goldwing motorcycle across the United States. Family was always top priority throughout their life. Don and Barbara were married 71 years, 8 months and 1 day at the time of Don’s death and are survived by daughters, Vicki Milne of Fruita; Christy (Mark) Novins; grandson, Trevor Novins of Canyon Lake, CA and Don’s sister, Diana (Mike) Byrd of Grand Junction. Private Services planned for a later date.
