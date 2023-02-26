Donald Lawrence Caldera July 7, 1935 - February 18, 2023 Donald Lawrence Caldera, a loving father and friend, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 18, 2023. He was born to Mary and John Caldera in Ossining, NY, in 1935. Don attended St. Augustine’s School and was a member of Archbishop Stepinac Class of 1953. He graduated from Webb Institute of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, a small engineering college on Long Island, in 1957. Supporting Webb in many fashions would become a lifelong endeavor. Following Webb, Don attended Yale Law School with a focus on financial and business, graduating in 1960. Donald began his professional career practicing maritime law, but quickly joined an international shipping firm, American Export Industries, in New York City, where he grew to be the CFO in the maritime conglomerate. In 1972, he became a partner in a trucking complex operating between the east coast and Denver. In 1978, Don became Executive VP of a Philadelphia ship management firm, Interocean Management, that operated 50 vessels of various types worldwide. In 1982, he became the Senior VP of the US’s largest inland river barge line, the Ohio River Company, headquartered in Cincinnati. Don became the Chairman/CEO of a 3 vessel cruise line in 1985, which he listed on the stock exchange and managed it’s sale in 1990. That year found him moving to Geneva as Chairman of a Swiss bank/Russian government tourism venture, Global SovCruise. In 1993, Don joined Hide Shipping of Fort Lauderdale as EVP Development of tankers, tugs and oil service vehicle operations and spearheaded it’s OTC listing. After Don “retired” in 1998, and relocated full time to Lake Placid, in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, he became a business broker, real estate investor and was active in regional growth associations and initiatives. Subsequent moves were Grand Junction, CO, in 2010, and then the Dallas Fort Worth area in 2018 to be near family, explore new vistas, enjoy a milder climate and travel. Donald loved spending time with his family, cruising and traveling, playing golf and bridge, reading and listening to classical music. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who generously provided for his family and friends and was a generous philanthropist for his alma maters, Webb, Stepinac, Yale Law as well as numerous Catholic and classical music charities. Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Yvette Jolyne Caldera; two children - Robin Caldera; Andrew Caldera and his wife Amy; three grandchildren - Jackie Collas and her husband Jake; Marijah Monfette; and Austin Caldera; six great-grandchildren - Aiden, Isabella, Hayes and Evangeline Collas; Chase and Jaxton Monfette. He was predeceased by his great-grandson Curren Collas.
