Donald Raymond Coatney September 14, 1935 - December 10, 2022 Donald Raymond Coatney passed away peacefully at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado surrounded by his loved ones on December 10, 2022. Don was born to Archie Coatney and Nancy Heizer Coatney in Winnemucca, Nevada. Don spent much of his time actively involved in the community he loved through Ski Patrol and Lions Club. Those who knew Don, knew him to be full of life and an outdoors man. He was also a man of uncompromising character who created a life of kindness, love, laughter, and family. Don was always up for an intelligent conversation with anyone. Don served our nation honorably in the Navy at the end of the Korean War. He worked at Livermore Labs and Atomic Energy Commission with their nuclear programs. Don also worked for the Federal Aviation Association until retirement 32 years later. Don’s greatest accomplishment was his family. From Don’s first marriage to Marilyn Fox he had three sons, Thomas, Steven and Kenneth Coatney. After his first marriage ended, he later met Ruth Farrar Dolan in 1985, whom he then married in 1989. They were together for 36 years. Don left everything better than how he found it - never shying away from hard work. Don enjoyed his Porsche and was an active member of the Rocky Mountain Region Porsche Club of America and morning coffee with Porsche Club guys. He loved snow skiing, water skiing and windsurfing at Lake Powell, mountain and road biking, hiking, fishing and hunting. Additionally, he held a brown belt in Judo. Don and Ruth loved to travel to other countries and experience new cultures. They enjoyed many such trips together. Don is survived by his wife, Ruth, his 3 sons, Tom (Diana), Steve and Ken (Colleen); his two step children, Patricia Dolan and LaVelle (Jayelle) Dolan; and his first wife Marilyn Fox Coatney. He will be missed by his 13 grandchildren, Ryan (KaraLee), Erik, Elizabeth, Spencer (Kimberly) Rachel, Ian and Erin (Axel) Coatney, Cody (Racheal) Dolan, Benaiah, Judah and Azariah; 13 great grandchildren, MaeLee, LilyAnna, James, EveLyn, Samuel, Olivia, Andrew (and a baby on the way), Duston, Tylee, Tyson, Remi and Finley. Both of Don’s parents and his one brother Richard Coatney preceded him in death. Memorial Services for Don will be held at Fellowship Church on February 18, 2023 at 10:00 am. There will also be a ceremony of Military Honors at The Veterans Memorial Cemetery on February 17, 2023 at 3:00 pm for any who wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope West, Marillac Clinic or a charity of your choice.
