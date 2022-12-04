Donald Wesley Jenkins July 20, 1945 - November 22, 2022 SP4 Donald (Don) Wesley Jenkins born July 20, 1945 in Leadville, Colorado to John and Louise Jenkins, passed away peacefully in his home on November 22, 2022 at the age of 77. An Army veteran of the Vietnam war proudly served from August 11, 1970 - October 22, 1971. He graduated high school at Grand Junction High School in 1964. Don is survived by his wife. Nicci Jenkins; brother Eldon, sons Donald and Richard, daughters; Christina, Nicha, Kimberly, 12 grandchildren, beloved nieces and nephews, large extended family and friend he considered family. Don is preceded in death by his mother, Louise; father, John, brothers; Dugan, Kenneth and two sons John and Daron. Don’s careers and hobbies went hand in hand as he enjoyed fixing, building and improving things. Don spent many years operating heavy equipment from working on the ski slopes of Beaver Creek to work in Pagosa Springs for the county and building road, oil/gas location on the western slope of Colorado. Through those experiences Don was able to expand his abilities and skills that lead him to a longtime master mechanic. Don’s hobbies were watching westerns, war movies, building model cars and airplanes, sharing stories with friends and family. Don was a kind, funny man who loved his God, family and country. Don turned strangers into friends everywhere he went. He attended Valley Church in Grand Junction and quickly became family with the members there. Don recognized his dream and he built two cabins, one is Pagosa Springs and one in Cedaredge. He will always live in our hearts and walk by our side. He was so thankful to God for walking his journey with him everyday and guiding him through his word. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11am at Canyon View Vineyard Church, 736 24 Road.
