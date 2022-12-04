Donna Lee Pound

Donna Lee Pound November 9, 1941 - November 7,2022 Donna Lee Giles Pound died November 7,2022 and was born November 9, 1941, in Grand Junction Colorado. She attended schools in Appleton and Fruita and some College. She also trained as a Nurses Aid at St. Mary’s Hospital. She married Galen Pound in 1961 and they were married 52 years when he passed away. Galen was in the military, so they did lots of traveling and saw lots of places. She was mainly a housewife and Mother. She loved sewing, crocheting, reading, traveling in the RV, and mostly going on Cruises. She was preceded in death by Galen Pound. Donna is survived by her daughters; Renay and Jeff Crouse, Colene Hewitt, and Tammy and Duane Bond. She has six grandchildren; Amanda, Matt, Sabrina, Katlin, Randy, and Rachel. And she also had 5 great grandchildren; Paige, Annabelle, Serenity, Thomas, Malechkai. Donna attended Pineda Presbyterian Church and enjoyed her many jobs there. Donna was so loved by Family and friends and will be sadly missed. She went to be with the lord on November 7, 2022 two days before her 80th birthday. We love and miss you dearly your girls. Donna Lee Pound.