Donna Lee Pound November 9, 1941 - November 7,2022 Donna Lee Giles Pound died November 7,2022 and was born November 9, 1941, in Grand Junction Colorado. She attended schools in Appleton and Fruita and some College. She also trained as a Nurses Aid at St. Mary’s Hospital. She married Galen Pound in 1961 and they were married 52 years when he passed away. Galen was in the military, so they did lots of traveling and saw lots of places. She was mainly a housewife and Mother. She loved sewing, crocheting, reading, traveling in the RV, and mostly going on Cruises. She was preceded in death by Galen Pound. Donna is survived by her daughters; Renay and Jeff Crouse, Colene Hewitt, and Tammy and Duane Bond. She has six grandchildren; Amanda, Matt, Sabrina, Katlin, Randy, and Rachel. And she also had 5 great grandchildren; Paige, Annabelle, Serenity, Thomas, Malechkai. Donna attended Pineda Presbyterian Church and enjoyed her many jobs there. Donna was so loved by Family and friends and will be sadly missed. She went to be with the lord on November 7, 2022 two days before her 80th birthday. We love and miss you dearly your girls. Donna Lee Pound.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:17:01 AM
Sunset: 04:51:45 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:17:56 AM
Sunset: 04:51:40 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:18:49 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:19:42 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:20:33 AM
Sunset: 04:51:38 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: WSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:21:23 AM
Sunset: 04:51:42 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:22:12 AM
Sunset: 04:51:48 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: W @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.