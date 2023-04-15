Donna Lyn Whiting Fowkes November 20, 1954 - March 31, 2023 Donna Lyn Whiting Fowkes passed from this mortal life on March 31, 2023 after a lengthy illness, she was 68 years old. She was born in Alhambra, California on November 20, 1954 and was shortly adopted by Harriet and Donald Whiting of Mesa, Arizona. Donna grew up in Mesa, Arizona until the family moved to Kannah Creek, Colorado in 1963. The oldest of 5 daughters, Donna was very nurturing and caring to all her family. Growing up, Donna loved to sing, swim, ride horseback, and had a great time with her family and cousins doing all kinds of adventures on the family ranch. Donna loved to be on the mountain and taking long walks. Donna graduated from Grand Junction High School and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Donna was a stay at home mother to her children, then became a 911 dispatcher in Apache County, Arizona. Later Donna was a photographer and news reporter for the White Mountain Independent Newspaper. After becoming an empty-nester, Donna returned to Colorado and worked for Choice Hotels Reservation Center. After her marriage to Dale Fowkes, she worked dispatching trucks for the family trucking company. Donna loved to cook for her family and was famous for her “from scratch” cooking. She could make just about anything taste wonderful and loved serving comfort food for her family. She also loved to draw and write short stories. Her characteristic smile and wink will be missed. Donna married Dale Fowkes of Mona, Utah, and is survived by Dale, her four children, six stepchildren, thirty four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, three sisters, her mother, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, April, her father and sister, Ellen.
