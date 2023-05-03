Donnelly Duane Langworthy November 16, 1932 - April 16, 2023 Devoted Papa, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend, entered into God’s Kingdom on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4:16 a.m. at HopeWest in Grand Junction, Colorado. Donnelly was born in Littleton, Colorado on November 16, 1932. He was the third child born to Mary “Eloise” Pettow and Daniel Miller Langworthy, both talented musicians who played in a Denver orchestral band. When Donnelly was six years old his mother Eloise died, and his father soon left his three children to be raised by their Uncle, Alva Edwin Langworthy and Aunt, Edna Davies Langworthy of Littleton. His mother, Eloise, deeply influenced Donnelly and instilled the gift of music by teaching him to play piano prior to her passing. Donnelly was musically gifted, and his love for playing the piano lasted his entire 90 years of life. Donnelly grew up in Littleton when it was still a “little town.” His youth was filled with baseball − his Baseball Little League team won 2nd in the State of Colorado, and fishing. He graduated from Littleton High School in 1950 as a multi-sport athlete on the varsity football, baseball and basketball teams, was on the Homecoming Court, and was Student Body Vice President. Donnelly graduated from The University of Denver in 1955 with a B.A. in Social Science where he was a varsity lettered gymnast. During college he was chosen Dean of Men at the Pine Crest Institute’s Methodist Meet where he was a regular attendant. Also during college he joined the Army ROTC, and upon graduation was deployed to Korea to help stabilize the country, serving in 1956 and 1957 as a First Lieutenant, Artillery, Heavy Mortar Battalion (105mm), 1st Battalion Group 31st Infantry, 2nd in command to a company leading 150 men. He was honorably discharged in November, 1963. Upon his return from Korea, Donnelly briefly taught school before settling in his long career with IBM. He was hired as a sales trainee in 1959, beginning his 28-year career which would take him from Denver to Los Angeles and ultimately to Anchorage, Alaska where he served as the head of IBM, responsible for all elements of IBM’s business in Alaska for 14 years. In his career with IBM, he earned 17 100% clubs and 8 golden circles and managed more than 180 employees including 18 managers and 4 levels of management. In addition to IBM, Don was President of the United Way of Anchorage; President and Paul Harris Fellow of the Anchorage Rotary Club; Alaska State Chamber of Commerce strategic planning member; Treasurer of the Anchorage Concert Association; and served on the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement, YMCA and the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce for 10 years. Don moved to Grand Junction in 1994, loving the town and people on the Western slope. He led an active lifestyle as an avid runner, completing several marathons, and was a multiple Boston Marathon qualifier. When injuries sidelined his running, he switched to cycling and enjoyed biking up and down the Colorado Monument in Grand Junction well into his 70’s. He became a certified Hatha yoga instructor, taught himself to write with his left hand, and mastered many of the most difficult works of his favorite composers: Gershwin, Mozart, Chopin, Schubert, Beethoven and Bach. Don married Marilyn Buchanan in 1966, and they welcomed two daughters, Dana and Portia. Donnelly’s greatest point of pride was his daughters and grandchildren. He often told them that they did so much more for him than he ever did for them. He delighted in their accomplishments and was always there to guide them through life’s challenges. Papa, as his children and grandchildren called him, will be remembered for his musical talent on the piano, his attentive listening and problem solving skills as a parent, his big, bright blue eyes, quick wit and humor, his laugh, as well as his love of classical and jazz music, Jaguar cars, running, cycling, fly fishing, the Colorado Rockies Baseball (often writing to tell them how they could improve), gardening, the Far Side, the NY Times crossword puzzles, rye crisp bread with peanut butter, his devotion to hand sanitizer long before COVID, and last but not least, having the highest PAC-MAN scores in all Anchorage arcades in the early 1980s. Don is preceded in death by his Mother, Mary “Eloise”; his father by birth only, Daniel; his beloved Uncle Edwin and his Aunt Edna; his brother, Norman Langworthy; and sister, Claire Ambrose. He is survived by his daughters, Dana Langworthy of Seattle, WA and Portia Langworthy (Brett Allen) of Bend, OR; and his five grandchildren, Aidan Donnelly O’Leary, Liam Langworthy O’Leary, Lila Gabriella O’Leary, Fletcher Allen, and Gage Allen as well as his nephew, Dirk Ambrose and wife, Shannon of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude for the nurses and caregivers at HopeWest, including Rikki, Barb, Emily, Carrie, Jenny, Cody and Rene who provided compassionate end-of-life care, and to Nadine from Caring Hands for 10 years of service to Donnelly. While his death leaves a gaping hole in our lives, we rejoice in knowing he is in Heaven, reunited with this beloved Mother. Donnelly will be laid to rest in a family graveside service on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Littleton Cemetery, followed by a family celebration of his incredible life at the Colorado Rockies game, where he will have the best seat in the house. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Donnelly’s name to HopeWest of Grand Junction or to the Anchorage Rotary Club.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:14:48 AM
Sunset: 08:07:53 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:13:37 AM
Sunset: 08:08:50 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:12:29 AM
Sunset: 08:09:47 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:11:21 AM
Sunset: 08:10:44 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. WNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:10:15 AM
Sunset: 08:11:41 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:09:10 AM
Sunset: 08:12:38 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:08:06 AM
Sunset: 08:13:35 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.