Doris Eleanor Swingle November 15, 1942 - January 26, 2023 Doris Eleanor Swingle passed away in her home with the help of Hospice in Grand Junction, CO on January 26, 2023 at the age of 80 after battling a rare neurological disease for nearly a decade. Doris was born in Enid, OK on November 15, 1942 to George and Opal Williams. She was raised in Hunter, OK on the family’s 40 acre wheat farm. She attended business school in Enid. Doris spent her married life in Oklahoma, Texas, California and Colorado. Doris is preceded in death by her mother and father; her sister, (Betty); and her two previous husbands, Johnny Matthews and John Leonard. Doris enjoyed quality time with family and friends. She also gave freely of her time volunteering at the Church of the Nativity and HopeWest. Notably Doris hiked the Grand Canyon with her son from rim to rim. She owned a bed and breakfast in Sonoma, CA. Doris was employed at many firms involved with CPA activity, construction office support and a winery. Her radiant smile and quiet presence will be remembered by all .... especially her loving husband, Roger Swingle and her son, Wade Matthews, along with her brothers, Monte “Joe” Williams and Marvin “Bruce”; and Suellen “Sue” Williams. Services will be held at the Church of the Nativity in Grand Junction on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to HopeWest or Church of the Nativity.
