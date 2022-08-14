Doris L Clark July 26, 1928 - August 5, 2022 The heart of our family closed her eyes for the final time on the morning of August 5, 2022. Doris (Dorie) Laverne Wood was born to Jess and Ann Wood in Ouray Colorado on July 26 ,1928. She was the oldest of three children to Jess and Ann, with brothers Bob and Norman (Bunt) Growing up in Ouray, she attended Ouray Schools from kindergarten through High School, graduating in 1946. Mom studied piano during her school years and was Drum Majorette for the Ouray High School Band. She attended Western State College in Gunnison Colorado before returning to Ouray to work. While working for American Zinc, she caught the eye of a local handsome young fellow named Lester Clark. He courted her for a year and on September 5, 1948, they eloped to Aztec, New Mexico. In July 1949, they welcomed their first child, Robert Lester. Four more children would follow in the next several years; Marcella Ann, Norman Jess, Michele Ann and Marilouise. Mom worked for Ouray County Assessor for several years, and for Federal Resources Inc at the local office and the Camp Bird Mine administrative office. However, her greatest job was that of wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a member of the Ouray Presbyterian Church, member and Past Worthy Matron of Chipeta Chapter #13, Order of the Eastern Star. Mom loved reading, going on Shrine trips with Lester, and spending time with her kids and their families She is survived by her children, Robert (Nola), Marcella (Jim), Norman, Michele (Glenn), and Marilouise (Wes). She is survived by eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. Mom is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Lester F Clark, a granddaughter Stephanie Gast Welty, and a grandson, James G Pond. Memorial services will be held Saturday August 27 2022 at 11am at Callahan- Edfast Mortuary and Crematory located at 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction CO 81505. Doris L Clark
