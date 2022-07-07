Dorothy Ann Kramer March 17, 1931 - July 1, 2022 Dorothy Ann Kramer passed away at the age of 91 in Grand Junction, Colorado on July 1st, 2022. She was born to James Ray Shapard and Tennessee Barnett on March 17, 1931, in Memphis, Tennessee. Dorothy moved to Denver, Colorado with her family as a teenager. She graduated from South High School and went on to get married to James “Jim” L. Kramer on December 29th, 1949. In 1971, they moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where they bought and started operating Kramer Orchards for many years until retirement. Jim and Dorothy were married 44 years until Jim passed away. After the death of her husband, Dorothy lived in Green Valley, Arizona, Mesquite, Nevada and Surprise, Arizona, before returning to Grand Junction, where she was a resident for over 40 years. Dorothy is preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, James L. Kramer; and her daughter, Pamela Kramer. She is survived by her sons, James (Gayle) Michael Kramer of Surprise, AZ, Kenneth (Linda) Kramer of Wynoka, OK, Doug (Cissy) Kramer of Grand Junction, CO; seven grandchildren, Kenny Kramer Jr., Kara Kramer-Gonzales, Jennifer Deasy, Alisa Kramer, Jason Kramer, Eli Salamun, Andrew Salamun; and six great grandchildren. A family graveside service for Dorothy will be held at Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction. No date as been determined at this time.
