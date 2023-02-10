Dorothy Clara Berry

Dorothy Clara Berry January 7, 1933 - February 7, 2023 Grand Junction, Colorado - Dorothy Clara Corneliusen Berry, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away February 7, 2023 at the age of 90. Born January 7, 1933 to Ingvald and Helen Inman Corneliusen in Salol, Minnesota. On January 16, 1954, Dorothy married Fred Berry and they have been married 69 years. Dorothy enjoyed many activities throughout her life. She enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, crafting, gardening, and sewing. She was an immaculate housekeeper and you would be hard pressed to find anything out of place. She was an excellent cook and prepared many wonderful meals from the game that she and Fred harvested throughout the years. She could hunt and dress an elk or deer with the best of them, and Fred will attest to that as he stayed out of her way on a few occasions. Dorothy’s family always came first and if you had the misfortune of coming between her and her family you would experience the wrath of the Corneliusen temperament. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Fred, Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Debora (Jeff) Poloni, Henderson, NV; son, Dale Berry, Grand Junction, CO; granddaughter, Jeana Poloni, Kent, WA; brothers, Harold (Audrey) Corneliusen; Wayne (Janet) Corneliusen; sisters, Irene Pearson; Karen (Les) Staff; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Adeline; brothers, Donald and Harvey; and grandson, Kris Poloni. A memorial service will be held February 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, Co. Funeral Services and Interment will follow at a later date under the direction of Helgeson Funeral Home, Warroad, MN.