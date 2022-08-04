Dorothy Fuller October 6, 1933 - August 8, 2021 Dorothy E. Fuller, 87, 402 S Fulton St, Newell, IA, died on August 11, 2021. She passed in Perry Lutheran Home from Dementia. Mrs. Fuller was born in Maitland, MO October 6, 1933, to Chester and Florence Crockett. The family later moved to Loveland, CO in 1940. She married Dorwin (Doug) Fuller on July 7, 1951 in Cheyenne, Wy. Doug was in the armed forces for 20 years. Dorothy stayed at home to raise 5 children. They settled in Grand Junction where she then went to work at Kmart for 10 years. Survivors include 3 daughters, Susan (Loren) Hall of Seattle, WA; Peggy (Jim) Howard of Madison, TN; Karen Meade of Newell, IA; one son Douglas of Clifton, CO; 2 sisters, Rose Mae Sharp of Loveland, CO and Patricia Ohmie of Loveland, CO; 11 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Doug; her parents; one daughter Shirley of Union City, CA; one great-grandson Dante Howard of Old Hickory, TN; son-in-law Jeff Meade; 2 sisters, Melba Jean and Anna, and 1 brother, Ernest. Dorothy was cremated after her death. Services will be held in Grand Junction, CO, through Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on August 6, 2022. Internment services will be held at Orchard Mesa Columbarium in Grand Junction.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:16:30 AM
Sunset: 08:23:14 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:17:24 AM
Sunset: 08:22:09 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:18:18 AM
Sunset: 08:21:03 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:19:12 AM
Sunset: 08:19:55 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:20:06 AM
Sunset: 08:18:46 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:21 AM
Sunset: 08:17:35 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:21:55 AM
Sunset: 08:16:24 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.